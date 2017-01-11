Interior Minister grieved over death of Governor Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over sad demise of Governor Sindh Justice (Retd) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui.

In a condolence message, the interior minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said the services of Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui for upholding the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution would be remembered for a long time.