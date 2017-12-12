Interior minister denies any proposed ban on MQM

KARACHI, Dec 12 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal here on Tuesday categorically denied any proposal or even possible likelihood to ban Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Talking to media, following the inauguration of Executive Passport Office in Clifton area of the metropolis, he said action

against London faction of the party could, however, be taken in accordance with the law of the country.

He also took exception to the political parties creating hurdles in the passage of National Census Law, at the upper

house of the parliament.

“The parties adopting delay tactics do not want elections at the

right time,” the interior minister said.

To a query, regarding Senator Ishaq Dar, he said cases were

being registered, under a political agenda, against the former finance

minister of the country.

Ahsan Iqbal with regard to the first Executive Passport office

opened in Karachi, said NADRA had already established three mega-

centers in Karachi with the objective to provide world quality

services to the citizens.

“Under the arrangements the Executive Passport Office will not

take more than five minutes as processing time for the applicants

hence expediting the process and ensuring quality service delivery,”

said Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

“An overall approach has been adopted by the federal government

to improve service delivery at all its public facilities,” he said

mentioning that more and more executive passport offices are being

established in different cities of the country.

As for Karachi, he said its importance as the commercial hub of

the country could not be ignored and to make it a world class metropolis

the federal government had initiated a series of development projects

for the inhabitants.

“The federal government has not financed any of the metro bus

schemes initiated in different cities of the country, however, for

Karachi Rs 24 billion have been funded to get materialized its Green

Bus Service,” he told a questioner.

The minister for interior also mentioned that Rs

12 billion were being provided to help Karachiites get potable water,

while the much needed Karachi Circular Railway project was included in

the CPEC project.

“The PML- N government has also ensured resumption of the Lyari

Expressway scheme to provide quality facilities to the citizens.”

he said mentioning that the work on this much needed scheme is

currently near completion.

To another query, he said corruption will not be tolerated at

any cost and that those involved in any illegal activity would be

taken to task.

He said PML – N government in coordination with provincial

government and law enforcers had been able to restore peace in

Karachi.

“We have arrived to a point that international events are being

held here while sports related programs are also being arranged,” he

said.

Apart from PSL matches efforts are underway to ensure that

international level hockey matches and that of other sports were also

played with due provision of foolproof security arrangements,

the minister said.