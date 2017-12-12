Interior minister denies any proposed ban on MQM

KARACHI, Dec 12 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal here on Tuesday categorically denied any proposal or even possible likelihood to ban Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).
Talking to media, following the inauguration of Executive Passport Office in Clifton area of the metropolis, he said action
against London faction of the party could, however, be taken in accordance with the law of the country.
He also took exception to the political parties creating hurdles in the passage of National Census Law, at the upper
house of the parliament.
“The parties adopting delay tactics do not want elections at the
right time,” the interior minister said.
To a query, regarding Senator Ishaq Dar, he said cases were
being registered, under a political agenda, against the former finance
minister of the country.
Ahsan Iqbal with regard to the first Executive Passport office
opened in Karachi, said NADRA had already established three mega-
centers in Karachi with the objective to provide world quality
services to the citizens.
“Under the arrangements the Executive Passport Office will not
take more than five minutes as processing time for the applicants
hence expediting the process and ensuring quality service delivery,”
said Minister Ahsan Iqbal.
“An overall approach has been adopted by the federal government
to improve service delivery at all its public facilities,” he said
mentioning that more and more executive passport offices are being
established in different cities of the country.
As for Karachi, he said its importance as the commercial hub of
the country could not be ignored and to make it a world class metropolis
the federal government had initiated a series of development projects
for the inhabitants.
“The federal government has not financed any of the metro bus
schemes initiated in different cities of the country, however, for
Karachi Rs 24 billion have been funded to get materialized its Green
Bus Service,” he told a questioner.
The minister for interior also mentioned that Rs
12 billion were being provided to help Karachiites get potable water,
while the much needed Karachi Circular Railway project was included in
the CPEC project.
“The PML- N government has also ensured resumption of the Lyari
Expressway scheme to provide quality facilities to the citizens.”
he said mentioning that the work on this much needed scheme is
currently near completion.
To another query, he said corruption will not be tolerated at
any cost and that those involved in any illegal activity would be
taken to task.
He said PML – N government in coordination with provincial
government and law enforcers had been able to restore peace in
Karachi.
“We have arrived to a point that international events are being
held here while sports related programs are also being arranged,” he
said.
Apart from PSL matches efforts are underway to ensure that
international level hockey matches and that of other sports were also
played with due provision of foolproof security arrangements,
the minister said.
