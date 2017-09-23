Interior Minister condemns Indian shelling

SIALKOT, Sept 23 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on

Saturday strongly condemned the Indian shelling on Sialkot border

villages in which several civilians were killed and some others

injured.

He was talking to the media after enquiring about the health

of injured here at Combined Military Hospital (CMH). Federal

Minister for Law Zahid Hamid also accompanied him.

The Interior Minister said that India was shelling the Sialkot

border villages by violating the ceasefire agreement, adding

Pakistan would give tit-for-tat response to India.

He said that India was resorting to unprovoked shelling just

to divert world’s attention from the burning Kashmir Issue, as

Pakistan had successfully highlighted the core issue at

international fora.

He said that Armed Forces of Pakistan had the capability

to defend every inch of the motherland, besides, giving answer

to the enemy in a befitting manner.

Talking to the media, Zahid Hamid said the government had

approved a multi-phased project of establishing special bunkers

in Sialkot border villages which would enable the villagers to

take shelter during Indian BSF shelling.

He said the construction work on the project would soon be

started in collaboration with the Pak Army and the Punjab

Rangers as well.

Earlier, local senior officials of the Punjab Rangers gave

a comprehensive briefing on the operational, security and

training aspects.

The Federal Ministers appreciated the high morale and state

of preparedness of the valiant soldiers of Punjab Rangers, who

are selflessly contributing towards safer and peaceful Pakistan.

Later, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Law Minister

Zahid Hamid visited the Indian BSF shelling-hit Sialkot border

villages in Charwah, Sucheetgarh and Harpal Sectors.

Both the ministers met local people especially with the

aggreived families and expressed complete solidarity with them.

They said that the whole Pakistani nation was ready to even

sacrifice their lives for defending every inch of the motherland.

MNA Ch. Armughan Subhani, MPAs Ch. Tariq Subhani, Ch. Muhammad

Ikram, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Rana Liaqat Ali, Sialkot Deputy

Commissioner Dr. Farrukh Naveed and local senior officials of

the Punjab Rangers were also present on the occasion.