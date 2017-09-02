ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday
telephoned MQM leader Farooq Sattar and condemned the attack on Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan.
The Interior Minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of
precious lives of a police official and a civilian in the incident, Radio Pakistan reported.
Ahsan Iqbal said that the culprits involved in the incident will be
apprehended soon.
He assured complete cooperation of the federal departments in this
regard.
Director General Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed briefed the
Interior Minister about the incident.
Interior Minister condemns attack on Khawaja Izhar
ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday