Interior minister calls Ulema’s emergency meeting on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has called an emergency meeting of Ulema belonging to all schools of thought on Monday to discuss the sit-in being held at Faizabad Interchange.

According to an Interior Ministry statement issued here Sunday, final consultation would be held with the Ulema to cope with the situation arisen due to the sit-in and to devise a strategy for keeping the nation united on the finality of Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him).