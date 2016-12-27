Interior Minister briefs PM on internal security

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan, Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on
internal security.
The interior minister also apprised him about his recent visit
to Torkham, Afghan Border, Karachi operation and political issues.
He briefed the prime minister that Rs 70 billion were being spent
by the government to raise wings of civil armed forces for effective
border management and internal security.
