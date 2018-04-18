Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal meets UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd

LONDON, Apr 18 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who is here to attend the CHOGM 2018, met British Home Secretary

Amber Rudd MP at the House of Commons here Wednesday and discussed a wide range of issues of

mutual interest..

Accompanied by Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, the interior minister

briefed Secretary Rudd about Pakistan’s successful fight against terrorism and

the sacrifices rendered to eliminate the menace.

The way forward, he stressed, was to engage the community with

a view to generating community ownership of the counter-terrorism efforts, augmented by law enforcement

agencies and security forces, a statement issued by Pakistan High Commission said.

Underscoring that the UK considers Pakistan an important partner in all areas, and mentioning her visit

to Pakistan last year, Secretary Rudd expressed her desire to further enhance cooperation between the two

countries.

Both sides agreed to continue their ongoing security cooperation noting that there was tremendous

the potential for further expansion, especially in terms of capacity building and technological up-gradation.

They acknowledged the growing menace of drugs, its linkages with terrorist financing, and resolved to

share experiences and explore avenues for further cooperation in that area.

The interior minister highlighted human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir, including murders,

torture, rapes as an instrument of war.