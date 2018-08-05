Interim govt displayed impartiality during elections: Askari

LAHORE, Aug 05 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hassan Askari said that the interim government vigilantly

fulfilled its national responsibility by taking steps to conduct free and fair elections and ensured law and order by providing safety to the public.

He said that all departments played their role in conduct of impartial elections. It was teamwork and all departments fulfilled their duties.

Dr Hasan Askari said that timely organisation of peaceful, transparent and independent election was a huge challenge for the interim government and the entire team fulfilled its responsibility with passion and determination.

Dr Askari said that all parties had been provided with level planning field in order to ensure transparent and free elections.

He said that people independently used their right to vote and their discipline was exemplary. He said that hard work of the caretaker government yielded the fruit of continuity in the democratic process for the public.