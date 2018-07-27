Interim govt conduct free, fair general election on July 25: Balochistan Information Minister

QUETTA, Jul 27 (APP):Caretaker Balochistan Minister for Information Malik Khurram

Shehzad on Friday said interim government has fulfilled its responsibilities

to conduct general election in free, fair and transparent manner throughout country, including Balochistan on July 25.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference

at Quetta Press Club here.

He appreciated law enforcement agencies including police,

Levies Force, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Pakistan Army, teachers and

other staffs who had played their vital role to maintain peace during general election, despite

critical situation in province, Malik also thanked them in this regard.