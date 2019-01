RAWALPINDI, Jan 02 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri Wednesday said interfaith harmony was need of the hour to foil nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan. Addressing an Inter-Faith Harmony Conference here at Eidgah Sharif, the minister said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) brought revolutionary changes in the lives of people.