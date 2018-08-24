Interactions with US leadership to be based on honesty, sincerity: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said that his interactions with the US leadership would be based on honesty and sincerity so as to develop a sustained partnership in the interest of both countries.

In a meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of the US in Pakistan, Ambassador David Hale, who paid a farewell call on him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister underscored the importance of the longstanding relations with the US and said that he looked forward to welcome Secretary Pompeo in Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister thanked Ambassador Hale for his services in Pakistan and congratulated him on his next assignment as Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Department of State.

He expressed the hope that as someone who understood Pakistan and the region would be able to play a positive role in strengthening of bilateral relations and for peace and prosperity of the region.

Ambassador Hale thanked the foreign minister and said that there was great interest in the prime minister’s reform agenda in the United States, a readiness to turn the page, and this was the objective of Secretary Pompeo’s visit to Pakistan.

Ambassador Hale acknowledged foreign minister’s role in shepherding bilateral relations in his earlier tenure and thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the cordiality and cooperation extended to him during his assignment in Pakistan.