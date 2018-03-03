Inter-varsity women basketball at Kinniard College

LAHORE, Mar 03 (APP): Kinniard College University is hosting the All Pakistan inter varsity women basketball championship from March 5.

The matches will be played at KCU courts and Sports Board Punjab gymnasium hall, said Ammara Rubab, Director Sports KCU, while talking to APP here on Saturday.

She said the four-day competition is being organised in collaboration with Higher Education Commission. As many as nineteen universities of the country will be vying for top honours.

“Thrilling high quality matches will be witnessed during the event which aims at promoting basketball among women,” she added.

The participating universities are CIIT University Islamabad, Lahore College for Women University, University of the Punjab, IBA Karachi, Islamaia University Bahawalpur, BUITEMS University Quetta, Lahore School of Economics, Sindh University Jamshoro, Agriculture University Faisalabad, UET Lahore, LUMS, University of Vateniry and Animal Sciences Lahore, Imperial University, NUST University, FC College University, and GC University Lahore.