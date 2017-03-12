Inter-Tehsil Sports Gala begins in Swabi

PESHAWAR, Mar 12 (APP): Inter-Tehsil Sports Gala got under way under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at District Swabi more than 300 players are taking part.

District Nazim Ameer Rehman was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Gala in colorful opening ceremony. District Sports Officer Tariq Muhammad, officials of the various Games, office-bearers of the various District Associations were also present.

The Gala comprising of various discipline including cricket, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, hockey and athletics.

Addressing the gathering, Muhammad Tariq informed that various teams and committees have been constituted so that to organize the event in befitting manners. He disclosed that the cricket event would be organized in Shah Mansoor ground, Table Tennis, Badminton and Volleyball events would be played at Quaid-e-Azam College grounds, athletics will be organized on Gohati Ground while the matches of the hockey will played at Saleem Khan ground.

In his address, District Nazim Amir Rehman lauded the efforts of the organizing committee for holding the event besides making arrangements for the players and officials at different venues.

He also extended all out support to the organizing committee and assured the players that all out efforts and resources would be taken in facilitating them during various events. He said District Swabi would field a competitive contingent in the forthcoming Boys and Girls Under-23 Games to be organized in Mardan in March.