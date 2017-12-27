Inter Provincial Games; Punjab wins 8 silver medals in wrestling

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Punjab teams of man’s wrestlers produced an unprecedented clean sweep in 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games by winning 8 silver medals here at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

While Islamabad team with 4 silver and 3 bronze medals secured second position in the event. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team stood third by winning 3 silver and three bronze medals.

Over 3,700 players, from all federating units including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA participating in 19 different sports disciplines to win 578 medals.

“Last year there were 13 disciplines but the number has been increased and there were competitions in 19 disciplines now.

Sindh contingent is consisted of 395 players and officials, Punjab 395, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 349, Gilgit-Baltistan 393, Balochistan 395, FATA 330 and AJK 268. The home team, Islamabad, has 395 players and officials.