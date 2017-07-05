Inter-Ministerial Committee discusses establishment of National Science School

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): Ministry of Science and Technology

organized the 2nd meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Steering

Committee for Development Project, Science Talent Farming Scheme

(STFS) for 1800 Young Students Phase-I (Component-I).

The meeting discussed progress of the project so far and

expressed satisfaction over it. Establishment of National Science

School under Government’s Vision 2025 was main agenda item of the

meeting which also discussed issues observed during execution of the

project.

Minister for Science and Technology (S&T) Rana Tanveer Hussain

chaired the meeting while Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning,

Development and Reforms, Baligh-ur-Rahman, Minister for Federal

Education and Professional Training and other high officials also

attended the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that the scheme was envisioned to

be implemented through the collaborative efforts of relevant

existing institutions and science enthusiasts in the public and

private sectors.

Main goals of STFS are attracting youth towards science in

early years of education, developing a competitive knowledge economy

through value addition and improving the quality of science and

technology education particularly in the Natural Sciences and

Mathematics.

The participants were informed that PSF will manage the STFS

up to higher secondary level whereas the Higher Education Commission

(HEC) will be responsible for university level/higher education

under the scheme.

The meeting was also attended by Fazal Abbas Maken, Secretary

Ministry of Science and Technology, Secretary Ministry of Planning,

Development and Reforms, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and

Professional Training, Secretary Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mukhtar

Ahmed, ChairmanHigher Education Commission (HEC) and Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and STFS Project Director Jamil Qureshi.