Inter-clubs taekwondo championship on May-17

MULTAN, May 12 (APP): Inter-clubs takewondo championship,

organized by district sports department, would be held on May-17 (Wednesday).

The competitions would be held at district hockey ground in which various registered and non-registered taekwondo clubs would participate.

Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazeer Chaudhary would be the chief guest on this occasion.

The taekwondo clubs have been directed to contact with organizing committee members– Nasir Shah, Saqib and Gulzar Pasha by May-16 to ensure thier participation in the event.