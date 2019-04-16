ISLAMABAD, April 16 (APP):Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah Tuesday said the federation had fulfilled its promise to hold the Inter City Football Tournament.

“We had promised to hold the tournament to promote the game of football in Pakistan. As many as 41 teams will be seen in action during this event,” he told media at a press briefing here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

The first phase of the tournament kicked off on Monday with fixtures taking place in Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta on the first day.

On Tuesday, matches were being played in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Gilgit-Baltistan. The contests will also be held in Muzaffarabad, Sialkot, Dera Ismail Khan, Hyderabad and Mastung.

“The second phase of the tournament will start on April 23, while the final will be held on May 3”, Ashfaq said.

He said all the expenses from trials to training camp were borne by the federation.

Speaking on the occasion PFF Vice President, MNA Muhammad Amir Dogar said the tournament would not only promoting football in the country but would also help unearth the talent. He said despite limited resources PFF would give prizes to the teams.

The tournament’s winner team will get Rs450,000, runner-up will pocket

Rs270,000 and the team finishing third will receive Rs150,000.

Amir said there was no dearth of football talent in the country and there was only need to provide better facilities to players.

He said a delegation, comprising Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) officials would reach Lahore on April to review prevailing football situation in the country.