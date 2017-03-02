Inter-camp national ranking championship to take place in April

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): In a bid to unearth talented pugilists

from across the country, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PWF) is set to

introduce a unique idea of holding inter-camp championship in the

third week of April.

“The championship will be staged either in Karachi or Islamabad. And on its basis, we’ll announce national ranking of our pugilists in all the weight categories,” Secretary PWF Lt Col. Nasir Ejaz Tung told APP on Thursday.

Sharing the details, he said the federation had already set up

a training camp at National and Training Centre of Pakistan Sports

Board (PSB) in Karachi where over 20 boxers were getting training.

“Another camp, consisting of the same number (over 20) of

pugilists will be established at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad

from March 13. Both the camps will continue till the commencement of

the championship,” he stated.

He said the boxers for the camps had been selected on the basis of their past performance at the national level.

“It is our effort to put our best boxing talent on display in this championship. The top position-holders of each category will be

awarded first, second and third ranking,” Nasir added.

He informed that the camp in Karachi was being supervised by

the chief coach Ali Busksh, while he was being assisted by three

trainers – Sajid Raja, Tariq Gujjar and Liaquat.

“The camp in Islamabad will be managed by Arshad Hussain, who

will also have the assistance of three trainers – Syed Hassan,

Nisar, while one trainer will be provided by WAPDA,” he said.

“The championship will also be a great test for the coaches

and trainers,” he adding that the federation wanted to announce

ranking of pugilists before the Islamic Solidarity Games, taking

place at Baku, Azerbaijan in May.

He said Pakistan would send eight boxers of different weight

categories to compete at Islamic Solidarity Games.