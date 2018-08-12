Intelligent Mobile Robots being developed for disaster mitigation, fire fighting

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications is in

process of developing an Intelligent Mobile Robots (IMR) which would be used

for disaster mitigation and fire fighting.

The mobile robots will be equipped with all modern sensing

and communication devices with on-board computational capabilities.

The intelligent mobile robots would have features including detection

and extinguishing fire, intelligent behavior such as object

detection, target tracking, collision avoidance, formation movement

of a group of robots and autonomous and manual control.

The Ministry is funding the project through National ICT Research

and Development Fund (Ignite) and Principal Investigator’s

Organization (PIO) is PAF Karachi Institute of Economics and

Technology. The cost of this on-going project is Rs.14.68 million.

As per details, the IMRs will be built in-house and will

also be available for local industries/hospitals/offices. The

intelligent mobile robots will be able to execute a mission

(e.g. object detection in a complex terrain, surveying,

trajectory following etc) by incorporating intelligent

techniques and robust control algorithms.

The past records indicate a high frequency of disasters

of multiple nature and magnitudes as experienced by Pakistani

nation. These disasters include industrial fires, terrorism,

floods and earthquakes.

The industrial sector of Pakistan is huge and consist of

myriad industrial units ranging from cement manufacturing,

dying units, steel, glass, paints and many others in which

heavy machinery is utilized.

Due to the ad-hoc nature of industrial setup and absence of

stringent rules and regulations governing the installation and

commissioning of boilers, heaters and many other electro-mechanical

equipment, accidents are frequent. In most of the cases the

accidents no matter what the cause leads to fire.

The fire fighting department, in most cities is unable

to provide immediate support for extinguishing the fire.

Quick and effective rescue operation cannot be guaranteed

due to many unavoidable reasons. Fire fighting is a dangerous job

which in certain situations may lead to severe casualties of

the work force involved.

Therefore, the scope of the project is to develop a group of

intelligent cooperative fire fighting and disaster mitigation

mobile robots which can perform critical operations in adverse

circumstances and hazardous environments.

Mobile robots will be developed that can be included as a

work force in the fire fighting department.

When contacted, official sources said Intelligent Mobile Robots

are extensively used nowadays in many applications and they are

extremely helpful.

They can be effectively utilized in life threatening missions

as well as in harsh weathers for surveillance investigation,

tracking, rescue operation and map generation.

Use of sensor network based technologies can enhance the level

of preparedness and ability to handle consequences of the disaster.

Applications which have human risks such as handling of

nuclear waste, identification of location of explosives, etc., show

the potential of use

of mobile robots functioning as a group.

IMR’s with all of the state-of-the-art technologies built

into it are very costly. Small scale IMRs are available in

market but all of them have manual control which is difficult to

manage and even the experienced personnel cannot guarantee a

successful mission.