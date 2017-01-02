Institutions not to be dragged into politics: NA Speaker

KARACHI, Jan 2 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq Monday said national institutions should not be dragged into politics.

Talking to journalists after visiting the residence of PPP’s MNA

Ghulam Mustafa Shah here for offering condolences over the death of his mother-in-law, the NA Speaker said criticism was the job of the opposition.

Ayaz Sadiq said democracy was gradually strengthening in the

country. He further said there had been reduction in the incidents of terrorism.

Answering a question, he said institutions such as the National

Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) were getting stronger.

To another question, he said there had been improvement in law

and order situation in Karachi.