Institutions engaged in research fields doing miracles: Governor KPK

PESHAWAR, Dec 28 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that it is the age of multi disciplinary research and innovations as the institutions engaged in research fields with success stories are doing miracles.

This he said while addressing the 2nd International Conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering, Management and Sciences (ICETEMS-2016) as a chief guest in City University, Peshawar on Wednesday. President of the City University Mr. Saboor Sethi, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Atta Ullah Shah and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the conference the Governor appreciated the efforts and

exertions of the organizing committee of the conference and said that the organizers have provided a platform to scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, policy makers and industrialists to come closer for developing innovative solutions.

In fact, he said, Pakistan in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular, is placed at a very significant geo-strategic position and a gateway to the global trade. In this context, the investment of more than $50 billion under CPEC project is bound to bring a change in the destiny of the region. It is now up to the engineers and scientists to exploit the opportunities, provided under such mega projects in the best interest of the nation.