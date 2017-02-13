Injured of Charing Cross blast identified

LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP): Following are the persons who were injured in Charing Cross blast here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, as many as 35 injured were shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, identified as Jabbar Khan, Wajahat Kazmi, Umair Riaz, Zulfiqar, Shafique, Mehboob Shah, Mehman Shah, Haris, Aown Jafri, Muhammad Farooq, Hakeem Mansoor Hussain, Malik Waqas, Awais Idrees, Mushtaq, Hakeem Muhammad Sajjad, Umar Malik, Azhar Alam, Mohsin Irshad, Haidar, Yousaf Rasheed, Azba Gul, Shahbaz Waheed, Badsha Cheema, Samran, Mahboob Shah, Muhammad Zahid, Umair, Muhammad Owais, Owais Bashir, Wajahat Shah, Rizwan, Haider Aftab, Nadeem, Ghulam Mustafa, Bilal and others.

Those were shifted to Mayo hospital identified as M. Yaseen, M. Umer, Umer Rafique, Dr Ayyaz Shaheen, Shahid Malik, M. Qasim, Zaman Ali, Abdul Razzaq, Shafique, Waqas Ahmad, Naeem Butt, M Azam, Zeeshan, Wajid Ali, Shahzaib, M Munawar, Umair, Parvaiz, Amir, Sajid, Liaqat Ali, Ali Ahmad, Rubina, Azhar Hussain, Ghulam Asghar, M. Nadeem and others.