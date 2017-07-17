Initial report of suicide attack on FC presented to interior minister

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): An initial report of suicide attack

on personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) in Peshawar, was presented to

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday.

In the incident of attack on the vehicle of FC in Hayatabad

Peshawar, officer of FC Major Jamal was martyred and four personnel

were injured.

According to interior ministry, the interior minister prayed

for the martyred and expressed sympathy with the affected families.

The investigation into the incident is continuing and it

should be determined as to who was the suicide attacker and from

where he came.

The media will be informed about the details which will emerge

as a result of the investigation.