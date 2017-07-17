Initial report of suicide attack on FC presented to interior minister

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): An initial report of suicide attack
on personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) in Peshawar, was presented to
Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday.
In the incident of attack on the vehicle of FC in Hayatabad
Peshawar, officer of FC Major Jamal was martyred and four personnel
were injured.
According to interior ministry, the interior minister prayed
for the martyred and expressed sympathy with the affected families.
The investigation into the incident is continuing and it
should be determined as to who was the suicide attacker and from
where he came.
The media will be informed about the details which will emerge
as a result of the investigation.