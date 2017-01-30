Infrastructure projects backbone for growing economy: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Monday said the infrastructure projects were the backbone of a
growing economy and essential for facilitating masses.
He was chairing a high-level meeting which reviewed the progress of
new Islamabad international airport project and its allied
infrastructure.
Secretary Aviation Division Irfan Elahi informed that 95 per
cent work on the airport terminal building had been completed and
during March this year all civil works would be completed.
Thereafter, the facility would undergo extensive testing to
conform with the international standards and by July 2017, the
airport would be ready for operations, said a press release of the
PM Office media wing.
The Prime Minister was further apprised that the new airport
would have a capacity of handling 4,500 passengers at a time with 15
docking stations where two A-380 aircrafts would be able to dock
simultaneously.
The new airport would have state-of-the-art facilities
including cargo handling, safety and security, passenger facilitation
and parking, he was told.
As regards allied infrastructure for the new airport, Chairman
National Highway Authority (NHA) Shahid Ashraf Tarrar updated that
the new airport was being provided main road access from both
Motorways M-1 and M-2 and also from main GT Road (N-5).
Moreover, it would also have access from Islamabad Metro which
would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on August 14 this year,
along with new Islamabad international airport.
The Prime Minister directed that no compromise should be made
on the quality work of these facilities, access roads and the Metro
bus link as it would be a sign of Pakistan’s progress in the eyes of
visiting foreigners.
The Prime Minister was also informed that work on the New
terminal at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore would start
in March this year.
The meeting was attended by Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar
Aziz, Secretary to the PM and other senior officials.
