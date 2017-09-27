ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir
(AJK), Raja Farooq Haider on Wednesday said the present government
had taken steps to improve infrastructure for attracting domestic
and foreign tourists to this area in a proper manner.
“We are working on “Tourism Corridor” covering the distance
of 192 kilometer in AJK, for attracting tourists to this part of
the region, ” he said while talking to PTV.
The presentation regarding Tourism Corridor would be held
soon to implement the project in true spirit, he said.
A large number of domestic tourists was visiting different
areas of AJK to see the natural beauty, he said.
The credit goes to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif
who discussed this plan for promoting the tourism in this area, he
said.
“We are working on different roads covering the distance of
512 kilometers to facilitate the travellers, ” he said.
To a question, Raja Farooq Haider said the focus was given
to Neelum valley, lake in the area of Mangla dam and installation
of chairlift in Muzaffarabad to see beauty of Azad Jammu and
Kashmir in a befitting manner.
An amount of nine billion rupees had been allocated to
improve the road infrastructure in AJK, he said.
A foreign country visit would be made to bring tourists to
AJK, he said.
Infrastructure in AJK being improved to attract domestic, foreign tourist: Haider
ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir