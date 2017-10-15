Information Ministry holds Photo Walk titled ‘Purazam Pakistan’

LAHORE, Oct 15 (APP)::A ‘Photo Walk’ titled ‘PurAzm Pakistan’ was organized under the auspices of Federal Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage near Bhati Gate here on Sunday.

The theme of the Photo Walk was to highlight resilience of the people against the menace of violent extremism. More than 200 photographers, students including both males and females from various universities of Lahore participated in the walk, , said a press release.

A number of incidents took place in and around Lahore in past 10 years, including in Garhi Shahu, Old Anarkali, Data Darbar Complex, Youhanabad Town, Bedian Road, Karbala Gamay Shah, Bhati chowk and Anarkali Bazaar. These attacks directly affected the lives of common and innocent citizen.

Under the campaign of Purazm Pakistan, this photo walk aims at highlighting the countless number of lives affected by violent extremism including the victims and survivors. The walk will foster public resilience through the personal stories of courage to be produced by the participants of photo walk. As a result of this activity, the Ministry of Information expects from the participants to share their stories for the nationwide media awards’ competition called ‘PurAzm Awards’.

PurAzm Pakistan presents brave individuals and institutions that have shown valour and courage against the menace of terrorism and extremism.

The Ministry of Information will air the contents produced by the participants of the photo walk on a specially televised series.

The top contenders will be awarded financial incentives, free of cost training for one week, and the opportunity to produce professionally supervised content that will be featured on national television and online media.

Photographic Society of Pakistan (PSP) President Masood Ahmed Khan and Vice President M. Asif Sherazi, and senior social and documentary photographer Arshad Ghori Asad were also present at the event.