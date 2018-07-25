Information Minister visits different areas on polling day

LAHORE, Jul 25 (APP):Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Ahmed Waqas Riaz visited different areas on polling day and reviewed elections arrangements there.

He talked to electoral staff, polling agents and voters and enquired about the facilities provided to them.

Minister Information went to Garden Town, Lahore Cantt,Gari Shahu, Nolakha Chowk and other adjacent areas.

Talking to media, Ahmed Waqas Riaz said that with the blessing of Allah Almighty caretaker government succeeded in holding free, fair and impartial elections and all possible help was provided.

He appreciated that despite challenges elections were being held in a congenial atmosphere and all credit goes to Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab and his team.

Minister Information also appreciated media’s role in reporting the situation through their cameras.

Ahmed Waqas Riaz expressed the hope that the performance of caretaker set up would be appreciated by public even after the completion of election process.