Information minister pays glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI, Jul 07 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Information
and Broadcasting, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar here on Saturday visited
the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He on the occasion offered fateha and laid wreath at
the mausoleum and also inaugurated a waste water treatment plant on the
mausoleum premises.
On the occasion, the minister paying tribute to
Father of the Nation, said Quaid-e-Azam envisioned Pakistan as a
progressive and developed country which can be achieved through
good governance.
The caretaker government assigned with the task to govern the
country for an interim period, he said it will deliver with utmost sense
of responsibility as per will of the father of nation.