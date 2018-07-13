Information Minister condemns terrorism incidents in Bannu, Mastung

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Law Affairs Syed Ali Zafar on Friday strongly condemned the terrorism incidents in Bannu and Mastung and expressed his deep sorrow and

grief over the loss of precious lives of innocent citizens.

In a statement, the minister vowed that the nefarious designs of the terrorists, who were trying to sabotage peace in the country, would never succeed .

The minister expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the killing of the candidate of Balochistan Awami Party Siraj Raisani in Mastung and other people who died in the incidents and extended his sympathies with the bereaved families.

The minister prayed for the swift recovery of the injured of the bomb blasts.