Industrialization gains momentum in Pakistan: PM

FAISALABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday that industrialization had gained

momentum in the country as the government had successfully reined in the most ticklish problem of energy shortage.

Addressing the members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) soon after performing the groundbreaking ceremony of car assembly plant of Hyundai Nishat Motor (Pvt) Ltd in M-3 Industrial city near here, he said the government had fulfilled its commitment to overcome electricity and gas shortage and now its focus was to cut the cost of doing business, particularly for the industrial sector.

Underlining the importance of industrialization, he said that private sector had to play its role for the establishment

of new industrial units as government had ensured continuous supply of gas and electricity.

“We are now concentrating to make energy affordable for

industry” he said adding its cost had been increased due to ill-conceived policies of previous governments.

He said the government would facilitate the private sector by providing them best possible infrastructure in the shape of state-of-the-art industrial estates, motorways, etc.

Regarding construction of new civil airport, the prime minister

said that he would talk to Punjab Government to allocate land for it.

He said that industrialists should undertake the project

as commercial venture and the Expo Center should be

completed as a business adventure.

He appreciated Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and said

he had done excellent work for uplift and development

of the province and other provinces should follow suit.

The prime minister said the government was trying to introduce

a tax-payer-friendly culture in the FBR in addition to making tax

procedure simple and easy.

He said that Pakistan had huge export potential but it was

restricted to only $ 20 billion. “We must make collaborative efforts to increase our

exports up to $ 50-60 billion per annum.”

Commenting on the increased trade deficit, the prime minister said that

it was due to the import of machinery for power and other sectors.

Regarding Regulatory Duty, he said that federal minister for

commerce and textile was reviewing it, however, “We have to discourage

import of unnecessary luxury items.”

The prime minister said the government was also focusing on improvement of

small and medium enterprise sector, adding that a strategy was being evolved to reorganize

powerloom sector on modern scientific lines.

He asked the FCCI President to pinpoint their problems along

with viable solutions to enable the government to resolve these

issues without any delay. He said that next general election would be held in July 2018.

FCCI President Shabbir Hussain Chawla presented the welcome address

and demanded the establishment of state-of-the-art Expo Centre

in Faisalabad and construction of an international airport.

Earlier, FCCI momentum was presented to the Prime Minister

by FCCI President Shabbir Hussain Chawla.

Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana, Federal Minister

for Commerce and Textiles Pervez Malik, State Minister for Power

Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, State Minister for Communication Muhammad

Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry, State Minister for Interior Talal Badar

Chaudhry, Federal Parliamentary Secretary Rana Afzal and Mian

Muhammad Idrees former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers

of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Chief Executive Officer Sitara

Chemical Industries were also present on the occasion.