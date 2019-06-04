ISLAMABAD, Jun 04 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday terming project of Allama Iqbal Industrial City imperative for industrial development in the country said projects like Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) would help the industry generating economic activities by attracting foreign and local investors besides enhancing volume to exports to meet the challenges of trade deficit.

He expressed these views while talking to FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq during a meeting in Lahore today,” according to a message received here.

Chief Operating Officer FIEDMC Aamir Saleemi was also present on this occasion.