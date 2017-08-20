Industrial areas to have due attention in Karachi package: Governor

KARACHI, Aug 20 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has

assured the business community that attention would be paid on

the uplift of industrial areas under the Karachi Development

Package.

Talking to the president of the Pakistan Federation of

Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Zubair Tufail,

at the Governor House here on Sunday, he said the government

is now focusing on economic stability, after improvement in

law and order situation in the metropolis.

He said the federal government’s effective economic policies

are spurring business activities, and resultantly creating job

opportunities and helping in poverty alleviation.

The Governor assured government’s every possible assistance

to investors to ensure that the country makes headway.

Zubair said that the economic policies of the government have

produced positive results enhancing the confidence of businessmen, especially foreign

investors.

He stated that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has

further enhanced the significance of the country in the eyes of

foreign investors.

The Governor pointed out that the province of Sindh would benefit

more from the CPEC. Work is continuing in collaboration with the

federal government for rehabilitation and development of infrastructure, especially in the

industrial areas.

Zubair also highlighted the important role of the bodies like the

FPCCI and assured the resolution of its problems on a priority basis.

The Governor said he would approach the ministries concerned

and also request the Prime Minister for the same so that the pace

of economic activities could be accelerated further.

The FPCCI chief said that it augurs well that the federal government

is paying attention towards infrastructure development.

The setting up of new industries would also help generate more

employment opportunities, he added.