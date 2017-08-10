Indu Mitha to perform at PNCA tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) in collaboration with United States Education Foundation
would organize a special show called “hazaron khwahishein aisi” (a
thousands yearnings) on Friday.
Renowned artist Indu Mitha will perform in the show to
entertain the audience.
Artists Dr. Fariyal Amal Aslam, Iftikhar Masih, Nadya Javed,
Amna Mawaz, Zahra Khalid, Nasir Masih, Sohail Hussain, Sahira Kazmi,
Sehrish Aslam, Sumbal Arshad, Javed Waris, Fozia Malik, Nazish
Farooq, Fayyaz Khan, Amer Younis, Nayab Zahra and Faheem Khan also
perform in the classical dance show.
Indu Mitha has choreographed more than seventy dances, (both
solo and ensemble). To these she adds a repertoire of yet more items
that have been passed down by tradition.
Her professional career now spans over three decades. ms.
mitha had produced the accompanying music for each dance
and designs the costumes as well.
She also gives lecture/demonstrations and workshops at
educational institutions, to the general public and works with
actors and community activists.
