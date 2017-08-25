ISLAMABAD, Aug. 25 (APP): Indonesian government has announced removal of
Pakistan from their Calling Visa Country List after concerted efforts of Pakistani leadership
and the Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta.
Pakistan had been on this restrictive list for almost 13 years, Pakistan
Embassy in Jakarta said here Friday.
Coordinating Minister of Indonesia to Political, legal and Security
Affairs, General (R) Wiranto announced the news in media after attending the meeting
convened in this regard by Vice President of Indonesia, Jusuf Kalla.
The official Decree for the implementation of this arrangement was
expected to be issued in coming weeks.
As per new regulations, the Indonesian Missions in Pakistan and other
countries would be authorized to issue visas to Pakistani nationals without referring the
application to immigration authorities in Jakarta.
The decision to this effect was made by the Indonesian government in
view of growing trade relations and interest of Pakistani travelers in Indonesian tourist
destinations.
The visa processing after issuance of Decree will be easier and quicker.
After the implementation of new visa policy, Pakistanis around the globe,
especially residing in the South East Asia region will be able to obtain Indonesian visa with
ease. The relaxed visa policy will not only result in expansion of bilateral and economic
relations between the two countries but would also increase people to people contacts,
Pakistan embassy in Jakarta concluded.
Indonesia removes Pakistan from restrictive Calling Visa Country List
ISLAMABAD, Aug. 25 (APP): Indonesian government has announced removal of