Indigenous Sports from Friday

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): The Prime Minister Taskforce on
Indigenous Sports would be holding Kabaddi, tug of war and wrestling
competitions in the federal capital and different parts of Punjab
with an aim to revive traditional games of Pakistan.
Addressing a press conference here at Pakistan Sports
Complex, Chairman Prime Minister Taskforce on Indigenous Sports
Mohammad Ijaz Gul said the prime minister wants promotion of wrestling, tug-of-war, kabaddi and other indigenous sports.
“We would also submit our recommendations on how these games
could be developed in the country. The federal government is paying
full attention for the encouragement of these games,” he said.
He said in the past, parents feared to send their children to
the grounds due to the security situation but now all is well.
“However children have gotten use to playing indoor games that is
why our traditional sports have lacked behind,” he said.
He said on May 12 Kabaddi and tug of war competitions would be
held here at Pakistan Sports Complex.
“From May 13 the wrestling competitions would be held in Faisalabad,” he
said and added from these competitions `Sheera Punjab’ would be brought to fore.
He said we won’t let politics harm sports. “Traditional sports
would be organized in the whole country,” he said.
Responding to a question, Gul said he had no part to play in
the suspension of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Dr. Akthar Nawaz
Ganjera.
He said he would take notice of the players being dropped from
the contingent of the Islamic Solidarity Games at the last moment.
Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar and
other PSB officials were also present on the occasion.
