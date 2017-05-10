Indigenous Sports from Friday

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): The Prime Minister Taskforce on

Indigenous Sports would be holding Kabaddi, tug of war and wrestling

competitions in the federal capital and different parts of Punjab

with an aim to revive traditional games of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here at Pakistan Sports

Complex, Chairman Prime Minister Taskforce on Indigenous Sports

Mohammad Ijaz Gul said the prime minister wants promotion of wrestling, tug-of-war, kabaddi and other indigenous sports.

“We would also submit our recommendations on how these games

could be developed in the country. The federal government is paying

full attention for the encouragement of these games,” he said.

He said in the past, parents feared to send their children to

the grounds due to the security situation but now all is well.

“However children have gotten use to playing indoor games that is

why our traditional sports have lacked behind,” he said.

He said on May 12 Kabaddi and tug of war competitions would be

held here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

“From May 13 the wrestling competitions would be held in Faisalabad,” he

said and added from these competitions `Sheera Punjab’ would be brought to fore.

He said we won’t let politics harm sports. “Traditional sports

would be organized in the whole country,” he said.

Responding to a question, Gul said he had no part to play in

the suspension of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Dr. Akthar Nawaz

Ganjera.

He said he would take notice of the players being dropped from

the contingent of the Islamic Solidarity Games at the last moment.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar and

other PSB officials were also present on the occasion.