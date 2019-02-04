Indifference of int’l community raises doubts among Kashmiris: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi has said the indifference of the international community towards grave human rights atrocities by India raises doubts in the minds of the Kashmiris, hinting at double standards where every atrocity goes unpunished and every human rights violation uncondemned.

“It reduces the United Nations Human Rights charter to mere verbal rhetoric,” the President in a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day being commemorated on February 5, said.

The President said February 5, offered an opportunity to pay tribute to the unparalleled commitment of the Kashmiris for the attainment of the legitimate right to self-determination.