ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on
Sunday said that India’s increased conspiracies and opposition to Pakistan would
not affect the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
India has been cause of regional destabilization and was behind frequent tensions in
Pak-Afghan relations which have badly damaged the bilateral trade hitting
millions of people, Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid
Rasheed Butt said.
India’s negative attitude has not only destabilised the strategic stability but it has
also kept billions below the poverty line in the region, he added.
He was of the view that India should not link politics with economics and this policy has been
resulting in deprivation of billions of people living in the SAARC region.
India’s opposition cannot affect CPEC: ICST
