India’s extremist rhetoric over Pulwama incident created tension in region: Masood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday said India’s extremist rhetoric over the Pulwama incident had created tension in the region.

Addressing a joint press conference here along with former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik, he said India had increased killings in the occupied Kashmir and arrested over 200 people during the past few days.