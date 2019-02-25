India’s dream to isolate Pakistan can never materialize: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that India’s dream to isolate Pakistan diplomatically would never materialize.

Speaking at a seminar about situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said that India had already failed in its desire to isolate Pakistan and it would fail again.He said Pakistan wanted peace in the region, but it would never compromise on the right of self determination and sacrifices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the whole nation was united on the Kashmir issue and Pakistan would not be cowed down by the threatening statements emanating from India.

He clarified it once again that if India dared to attack Pakistan they would be given a forceful response.

The Foreign Minister said that Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad would visit Pakistan on March 23, where he would be the chief guest of Pakistan Day parade.

He said German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass would also visit Pakistan on March 12, whereas European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini was also arriving Pakistan.

Qureshi said the video report of the British Parliament Group about Kashmir had exposed India while the UN Human Rights Council Report regarding gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir by Indian security forces had also badly exposed India.

He said a seminar was held in the British House of Commons regarding Kashmir in which all the political parties of the United Kingdom participated.

He said all the political parties of Pakistan also participated in the seminar and expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister said the Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Monday condemning the gross human rights violations of Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces.

He said the Kashmir freedom movement was an indigenous struggle which could not be suppressed by the use of power by the occupying Indian forces.

Pakistan, he said, condemned the Pulwama attack and Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated that Pakistan would not allow its land to be used against any other country.

The minister said that all political parties of Pakistan had collectively formulated the National Action Plan (NAP) and the plan was fully being implemented.

He said armed forces of Pakistan had eradicated terrorism from its soil and no other country than Pakistan had suffered from terrorism.

Qurshi once again offered dialogue to India to resolve all outstanding issues including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that Pakistan was a peace loving country and desired peace and stability in the region.

The minister said government was striving to improve the country’s economy and was also taking steps to reduce trade deficit.

He said peace was a must to meet economic challenges.

He said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan and India too sought peace there.

He said the Prime Minister had clarified that dialogue was the only way forward for solution of Afghan issue. He said Pakistan had a role in arranging dialogue between the United States and Taliban.