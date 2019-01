ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Terming India’s counter-invitation to Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor as ‘childish’ instead of accepting its offer to finalize negotiations for the planned opening, the Foreign Office on Thursday said the step would be reciprocated with a mature response.

“I can assure that our reply to India’s childish invitation will be mature and well-considered,” the Foreign Office Spokesman said in response to a question about the fate of negotiations on Kartarpur Corridor.