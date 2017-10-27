India’s belligerence a concern for region:  FO

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):India’s belligerence in the region is a concern for its neighbouring countries, owing to the changing regional political situation

and it’s attitude towards all regional countries including China, can endanger the peace and stability in the region, Foreign Office spokesperson said here Friday.

During the weekly media briefing at the Foreign Office, the spokesperson said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s

visit to Pakistan was part of the commitment by both the countries’ leadership to maintain contacts at all levels. “During

Tillerson’s call on the prime minister, bilateral and regional issues were discussed. There was desire on both sides to

strengthen relations, based on better understanding of each other’s concerns”, Nafees Zakaraya said.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan has raised its concern with US over Indian aggression in IOK. “USA

has admitted that Pakistan has to deal with two troubled borders. It also acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution and

sacrifices in the fight against terrorists and the country’s strategic and economic importance in the region”, he added.

To another question, he said every discussion regarding US Secretary of State visit is in public domain. Pakistan

does not have any aggressive designs and it does not have any problem with other countries engaging and benefiting

with each other, he added. “Pakistan shows concern only when the relationship harms its own interests”, he

explained.

He said the major outcomes of 9th D-8 Summit which was chaired by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi, were ‘Istanbul Declaration 2017’ and ‘D8 Istanbul Plan of Action’. “The Prime Minister as Chair of D-8, handed

over the Chairmanship to President Erdogan”, he added.

He informed that in terms of gaining significance at the global level, during Pakistan’s chairmanship, D8 achieved

status of an Observer at the United Nations.

He said October 27 is observed by Kashmiris in IOK, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and world over as ‘Black Day.’ “In

solidarity with Kashmiris, Pakistani at home and abroad also observe Black Day. Almost seven decades back, on this

day, India without any constitutional and moral justification forcibly took control of occupied Jammu and Kashmir”,

he added.

He said since then, Indian forces are mercilessly killing innocent and unarmed Kashmiris, vandalizing their properties

and indulging in other inhuman acts.

He informed that in an expression of solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren, the president, prime minister and foreign

minister have issued messages on the occasion of Black Day, to condemn Indian atrocities in IOK, and calling for

implementation of UN Resolutions on Kashmir.

Replying to another question, he said that terrorist hideouts, especially DAESH in Afghanistan is a matter of

concern for international community.”We have raised this issue with Afghan authorities and conveyed Pakistan’s

concern over how Afghan soil is being used again Pakistan”, he added.

He said that IAEA safeguards should be permanent. ”International community should also insist for stronger

standards of atomic weapons”, he added.

Responding to a query about India’s stance over Taj Mahal’s historic position, he said that UNESCO must be

looking into the matter. “However, it just shows that how extremism and fundamentalism has penetrated into Indian

society regarding even such harmless issues”, he said.

He said as part of celebrations of 200th birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, the Government of Pakistan

has issued a commemorative postage stamp.