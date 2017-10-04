Indian unprovoked firing: Two children embrace Shahadat

RAWALPINDI, Oct 4 (APP): Two children embraced `Shahadat’ when Indian troops restored to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LOC) in Rawalakot and Chirikot sectors on Wednesday.
According to a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian troops targeted civil population in villages Kakuta, Chaffar, Serian and Narakot.
Mortar rounds hit the house of a civilian, Sakhi Kayani in
village Chaffar and as result his two children embraced Shahadat.
Pakistan Army posts gave a befitting response to Indian firing.
The ISPR said Indian post suffered heavy damage and their
three soldiers were reportedly killed and five others were injured.
The intermittent firing continues.
