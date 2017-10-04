Indian unprovoked firing: Two children embrace Shahadat

RAWALPINDI, Oct 4 (APP): Two children embraced `Shahadat’ when Indian troops restored to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LOC) in Rawalakot and Chirikot sectors on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian troops targeted civil population in villages Kakuta, Chaffar, Serian and Narakot.

Mortar rounds hit the house of a civilian, Sakhi Kayani in

village Chaffar and as result his two children embraced Shahadat.

Pakistan Army posts gave a befitting response to Indian firing.

The ISPR said Indian post suffered heavy damage and their

three soldiers were reportedly killed and five others were injured.

The intermittent firing continues.