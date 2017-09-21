Indian unprovoked firing: Four, including two women embrace shahadat

RAWALPINDI, Sep 21 (APP): Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) resorted

to unprovoked firing of mortars, targeting civilian population along Working Boundary in village Bini Sulariyan in Charwa Sector on Thursday.

Four innocent citizens, including two women embraced “shahadat”

(martyrdom), says an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.

Pakistan Rangers Punjab befittingly responded on the Indian posts, which

were targeting civil population.