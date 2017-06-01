Indian troops resort to unprovoked firing at LOC

RAWALPINDI, Jun 1 (APP): Indian troops on Thursday morning initiated unprovoked firing at Battal, Jandrot and Hotspring Sectors at Line of Control (LOC).
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), three civilians were injured due to Indian firing.
“Pakistani troops effectively engaging Indian positions,” ISPR added.
