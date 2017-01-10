ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Indian troops, in their fresh act
of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth in Bandipora
district in occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the
youth during a siege and search operation at Parray Mohalla in
Hajin area of the district. The operation continued till reports
last came in.
Indian police claimed that the youth was a militant and was
killed in an encounter with the troops.
Earlier, an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the
same area.
Indian troops martyr one youth in Bandipora
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Indian troops, in their fresh act