Indian troops martyr one youth in Bandipora

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Indian troops, in their fresh act

of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth in Bandipora

district in occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the

youth during a siege and search operation at Parray Mohalla in

Hajin area of the district. The operation continued till reports

last came in.

Indian police claimed that the youth was a militant and was

killed in an encounter with the troops.

Earlier, an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the

same area.