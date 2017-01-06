Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Badgam

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Indian troops in occupied Kashmir,

in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred a Kashmiri youth in Badgam district on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a siege and search operation at Gulzarpora in Muchwa area of the district. The operation continued till reports last came in.

Indian troops and police personnel have cordoned off the area and launched a massive operation.