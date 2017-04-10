Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav confessed fomenting violence in Balochistan, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Indian spy agent Kulbhushan Yadav had

admitted to fomenting terrorism in Balochistan and Karachi in his

confessional statement after the arrest in March last year.

Yadav was arrested red handed by law enforcement agencies

while infiltrating into Pakistan from the Saravan border area of

Balochistan with Iran.

Following is the full text of his voluntarily confession:

“My name is Commander Kulbhushan Yadav and I am the serving

officer of Indian Navy. I am from the cadre of engineering

department of Indian Navy and my cover name was Hussein Mubarik

Patel, which I had taken for doing some intelligence gathering for

Indian agencies.

I joined the National Defence Academy in 1987 and subsequently

joined Indian Navy in Jan 1991 and subsequently served for the

Indian Navy till around December 2001 when the Parliament attack

occurred and that is when I started contributing my services towards

gathering of information and intelligence within India.”

“I live in the city of Mumbai in India. I am still the serving

officer in the Indian Navy and will be due for retirement by 2022 as

a commissioned officer in Indian Navy after having completed 14

years of service by 2002.

I commenced intelligence operation in 2003 and established a

small business in Chabahar in Iran as I was able to achieve

undetected existence and visits to Karachi in 2003 and 2004 and

having done some basic assignments within India for RAW.

I was picked up by RAW in 2013 end. Ever since I have been

directing various activities in Balochistan and Karachi at the

behest of RAW and deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi.

I was basically the man for Mr Anil Kumar Gupta who is the joint

secretary of RAW and had contacts in Pakistan especially in

Balochistan Student Organisation.

My purpose was to hold meetings with Baloch insurgents and

carry out activities with their collaboration.

These activities have been of criminal nature, leading to

killing or maiming of Pakistani citizens.

I realise during this process that RAW is involved in some

activities related to the Baloch liberation movement within Pakistan

and the region around it.”

“There are finances which are fed into the Baloch movement

through various contacts or various ways and means into the Baloch

liberation (movement) and various activities of the Baloch

liberation and RAW handlers go towards activities which are

criminal, which are anti-national, which can lead to maiming or

killing of people within Pakistan and mostly these activities were

centred around, what I have knowledge is of ports of Gwadar, Pasni

Jewani and various other installations, which are around the coast

damaging various installations, which are in Balochistan.

So the activity seems to be revolving and trying to create a

criminal sort of mindset within the Baloch liberation which leads to

instability within Pakistan. In my pursuit towards achieving the set

targets by my handlers in RAW, I was trying to cross over into

Pakistan from the Saravan border in Iran on March 3, 2016, and was

apprehended by Pakistani authorities while on the Pakistani side and

the main aim of this crossing over into Pakistan was to hold (a)

meeting with Baloch separatists in Balochistan for carrying out

various activities, which they were supposed to undertake and

carrying backwards the messages which had to be delivered to Indian

agencies.”

“The main issues regarding this were that they were planning

to conduct some operations within the next immediate (near) future

so that was to be discussed mainly and that was the main aim of

trying to coming into Pakistan.

So that moment I realised that my intelligence operations have

been compromised. On my being detained in Pakistan, I revealed that

I am an Indian naval officer, and on mentioning that I am Indian

naval officer, the total perception of the establishment of the

Pakistani side changed and they treated me very honourably and they

did utmost respect and due regards and have handled me subsequently

on a more professional and proper courteous way and they have

handled me in a way that befits that of an officer.

Once I realised that I have been compromised in my process of

intelligence operations, I decided to just end the mess I have

landed myself in and just wanted to subsequently move on and

cooperate with the authorities in removing complications which I

have landed myself and my family members into, and whatever I am

stating just now, it is the truth and it is not under any duress or

pressure.

I am doing it totally out of my own desire to mention and come

clean out of this entire process which I have gone through for last

14 years.”