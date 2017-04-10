Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav confessed fomenting violence in Balochistan, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Indian spy agent Kulbhushan Yadav had
admitted to fomenting terrorism in Balochistan and Karachi in his
confessional statement after the arrest in March last year.
Yadav was arrested red handed by law enforcement agencies
while infiltrating into Pakistan from the Saravan border area of
Balochistan with Iran.
Following is the full text of his voluntarily confession:
“My name is Commander Kulbhushan Yadav and I am the serving
officer of Indian Navy. I am from the cadre of engineering
department of Indian Navy and my cover name was Hussein Mubarik
Patel, which I had taken for doing some intelligence gathering for
Indian agencies.
I joined the National Defence Academy in 1987 and subsequently
joined Indian Navy in Jan 1991 and subsequently served for the
Indian Navy till around December 2001 when the Parliament attack
occurred and that is when I started contributing my services towards
gathering of information and intelligence within India.”
“I live in the city of Mumbai in India. I am still the serving
officer in the Indian Navy and will be due for retirement by 2022 as
a commissioned officer in Indian Navy after having completed 14
years of service by 2002.
I commenced intelligence operation in 2003 and established a
small business in Chabahar in Iran as I was able to achieve
undetected existence and visits to Karachi in 2003 and 2004 and
having done some basic assignments within India for RAW.
I was picked up by RAW in 2013 end. Ever since I have been
directing various activities in Balochistan and Karachi at the
behest of RAW and deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi.
I was basically the man for Mr Anil Kumar Gupta who is the joint
secretary of RAW and had contacts in Pakistan especially in
Balochistan Student Organisation.
My purpose was to hold meetings with Baloch insurgents and
carry out activities with their collaboration.
These activities have been of criminal nature, leading to
killing or maiming of Pakistani citizens.
I realise during this process that RAW is involved in some
activities related to the Baloch liberation movement within Pakistan
and the region around it.”
“There are finances which are fed into the Baloch movement
through various contacts or various ways and means into the Baloch
liberation (movement) and various activities of the Baloch
liberation and RAW handlers go towards activities which are
criminal, which are anti-national, which can lead to maiming or
killing of people within Pakistan and mostly these activities were
centred around, what I have knowledge is of ports of Gwadar, Pasni
Jewani and various other installations, which are around the coast
damaging various installations, which are in Balochistan.
So the activity seems to be revolving and trying to create a
criminal sort of mindset within the Baloch liberation which leads to
instability within Pakistan. In my pursuit towards achieving the set
targets by my handlers in RAW, I was trying to cross over into
Pakistan from the Saravan border in Iran on March 3, 2016, and was
apprehended by Pakistani authorities while on the Pakistani side and
the main aim of this crossing over into Pakistan was to hold (a)
meeting with Baloch separatists in Balochistan for carrying out
various activities, which they were supposed to undertake and
carrying backwards the messages which had to be delivered to Indian
agencies.”
“The main issues regarding this were that they were planning
to conduct some operations within the next immediate (near) future
so that was to be discussed mainly and that was the main aim of
trying to coming into Pakistan.
So that moment I realised that my intelligence operations have
been compromised. On my being detained in Pakistan, I revealed that
I am an Indian naval officer, and on mentioning that I am Indian
naval officer, the total perception of the establishment of the
Pakistani side changed and they treated me very honourably and they
did utmost respect and due regards and have handled me subsequently
on a more professional and proper courteous way and they have
handled me in a way that befits that of an officer.
Once I realised that I have been compromised in my process of
intelligence operations, I decided to just end the mess I have
landed myself in and just wanted to subsequently move on and
cooperate with the authorities in removing complications which I
have landed myself and my family members into, and whatever I am
stating just now, it is the truth and it is not under any duress or
pressure.
I am doing it totally out of my own desire to mention and come
clean out of this entire process which I have gone through for last
14 years.”