Indian proposal at UNSC was politically motivated, aimed at advancing narrow national agenda: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Pakistan on Sunday said that the
Indian proposal at the United Nations Security Council’s 1267
Sanctions Committee was politically motivated, replete with
frivolous information and baseless allegations.
“The 1267 Sanctions Committee related to ISIS/Al-Qaeda has
rejected a politically motivated proposal by India. Replete with
frivolous information and baseless allegations, the Indian proposal
had no merit and was primarily aimed at advancing its narrow
national agenda,” Foreign Office Spokesman said in a statement in
response to queries regarding media reports on failure of the Indian
move in the Sanctions Committee.
He said the dismissal of this proposal was also a rejection of
the Indian attempts to politicize and undermine the work of this
important Committee of the Security Council.
The spokesman said while claiming to denounce terrorism, India
had in fact deployed terrorism as an instrument of state policy, and
had itself been involved in perpetrating, sponsoring, supporting,
and financing terrorism.
“Pakistan has been a direct victim of this state sponsored
terrorism by India. The arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav, a RAW agent and
serving officer of Indian navy, and his confession about involvement
in terrorist activities aimed at destabilizing Pakistan and killing
or maiming of Pakistani citizens, is yet another proof of Indian
sponsored terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.
With such duplicitous behaviour and blood on its hands, India
has little credibility on counter-terrorism, the spokesman said. In
the coming days, Pakistan will share with the United Nations and
members of the international community additional evidence of Indian
involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, he added.
The foreign office spokesman said it was clear that India’s
unfounded allegations against Pakistan were in fact aimed at masking
its own terrorist activities in Pakistan.
India was also desired to divert the attention of the
international community from the grave violations of human rights
and state sponsored terrorism perpetrated by the Indian occupying
forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where the Kashmiri
people are peacefully demanding their right to self-determination as
promised to them by the United Nations and the international
community, he added.
Pakistan has made significant contribution and rendered
enormous sacrifices in the success of the international community’s
counter-terrorism efforts.
“We are deeply committed to this common cause and look forward
to continuing close cooperation with the international community in
this collective endeavor,” the spokesman remarked.
Indian proposal at UNSC was politically motivated, aimed at advancing narrow national agenda: FO
