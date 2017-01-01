Indian proposal at UNSC was politically motivated, aimed at advancing narrow national agenda: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Pakistan on Sunday said that the

Indian proposal at the United Nations Security Council’s 1267

Sanctions Committee was politically motivated, replete with

frivolous information and baseless allegations.

“The 1267 Sanctions Committee related to ISIS/Al-Qaeda has

rejected a politically motivated proposal by India. Replete with

frivolous information and baseless allegations, the Indian proposal

had no merit and was primarily aimed at advancing its narrow

national agenda,” Foreign Office Spokesman said in a statement in

response to queries regarding media reports on failure of the Indian

move in the Sanctions Committee.

He said the dismissal of this proposal was also a rejection of

the Indian attempts to politicize and undermine the work of this

important Committee of the Security Council.

The spokesman said while claiming to denounce terrorism, India

had in fact deployed terrorism as an instrument of state policy, and

had itself been involved in perpetrating, sponsoring, supporting,

and financing terrorism.

“Pakistan has been a direct victim of this state sponsored

terrorism by India. The arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav, a RAW agent and

serving officer of Indian navy, and his confession about involvement

in terrorist activities aimed at destabilizing Pakistan and killing

or maiming of Pakistani citizens, is yet another proof of Indian

sponsored terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.

With such duplicitous behaviour and blood on its hands, India

has little credibility on counter-terrorism, the spokesman said. In

the coming days, Pakistan will share with the United Nations and

members of the international community additional evidence of Indian

involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, he added.

The foreign office spokesman said it was clear that India’s

unfounded allegations against Pakistan were in fact aimed at masking

its own terrorist activities in Pakistan.

India was also desired to divert the attention of the

international community from the grave violations of human rights

and state sponsored terrorism perpetrated by the Indian occupying

forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where the Kashmiri

people are peacefully demanding their right to self-determination as

promised to them by the United Nations and the international

community, he added.

Pakistan has made significant contribution and rendered

enormous sacrifices in the success of the international community’s

counter-terrorism efforts.

“We are deeply committed to this common cause and look forward

to continuing close cooperation with the international community in

this collective endeavor,” the spokesman remarked.