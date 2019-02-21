Indian propaganda fails to isolate Pakistan: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday said due to recent diplomatic achievements of Pakistan, India had failed to isolate the country despite the negative propaganda unleashed against it.

In a statement he said, “The negative propaganda after Pulwana attack had been rejected by Russia, United States of America, China, Saudi Arabia and they endorsed Pakistan’s policy to resume dialogue process between Pakistan and India for peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue.”

He said that European Parliament endorsed British Parliament report on human rights which was big achievement on diplomatic front.