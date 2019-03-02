Indian pilot’s release is moral victory of Pakistan : Ghazala

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Federal Parliamentary secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division Ghazala Saifi Saturday termed the release of Indian pilot is a moral victory of Pakistan over India.

Talking to PTV current Affair Programme, she said Pakistan had given a very responsible response to India and Pakistan had shown a good will gesture which was also appreciated by International community.

Pakistan had taken all possible steps to maintain peace in the region, she added.

She further explained , all political parties, forces and institutions were on the same page in Pakistan, adding, “We have displayed our unity against India aggression.”